South Fulton Police stepping up patrols after store manager attacked earlier this month

South Fulton Police are searching for the person who attacked a store manager at the Cascade Road Kroger earlier this month. It’s the latest in a string of dozens of incidents near the store and residents who shop there say they want to see the issue of crime bagged up.

"Crime is just rampant…it’s rampant," shopper Zan McBride-Spence told FOX 5. "You have to be mindful…I always feel like I’m looking over my shoulder."

That’s how she and others described the area around the store surrounding the store police and EMS have been called to 67 times so far this year.

The most recent call was an early morning assault involving the store’s manager on May 8. South Fulton Police say he was punched in the face by a man he suspected of shoplifting and asked to leave hours earlier.

"Oh, man I hate that, I mean, ‘cause I try not to be up here at nighttime, ’cause I mean, this whole area is not that great, you know," shopper Jodi Edmondson said.

Police tell FOX 5 a similar incident happened at another Kroger location on Edgewood Avenue. They are still looking for the suspect.

More than a dozen calls made to police from the Cascade Road location were related to break-ins, fights or customer disputes, thefts and assaults.

"These people…it’s just…the world is just crazy right now," Edmondson said.

In late March, another shopper shared photos exclusively with FOX 5 taken just moments after he says a bullet flew through his windshield while he was sitting in the grocery store parking lot.

"South Fulton is out here, but we need to have either undercover officers or constant security," resident Anthony Heard told FOX 5.

He and others said additional security is at the top of their shopping list.

"I just think there needs to be more security period around southwest Atlanta and these businesses," McBride-Spence added.

FOX 5 was told that store manager is OK. Officials with grocery store chain released the following statement in response:

"The safety and security of our associates and customers is our top priority. Criminal activities such as this are extremely serious, and we are working with local authorities in their investigation as they seek to identify and apprehend the suspect. We appreciate the rapid response of our associates and first responders."