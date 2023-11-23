Gunmen fire over 100 rounds in DeKalb County home, 4 injured

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a gunman or group of gunmen who injured four people in an early morning shooting at a home.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on the 3000 block of Cascade Manor Drive.

At the scene, officers found four victims who had been shot inside the home. The victims ranged in age from 37 to 57 years old.

Medics rushed the four people to a local hospital. They are expected to all survive their injuries.

According to authorities, the victims were inside the home when someone or a group fired over 100 rounds into the house.

Police say three other people were inside the home during the shooting and were not injured.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting and who may have been involved.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.