14 arrested in Bartow County sex trafficking operation

More than a dozen suspects were arrested in a months-long, multi-agency effort to crackdown on a sex trafficking ring in northwest Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's (GBI) Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT) team linked up with the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, and the Cartersville and Polk County police departments to execute "Operation Etowah Exploits."

During the sting, 13 Georgia residents and one Florida man were charged with either pimping, pandering, molestation or a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Nine sex workers were offered resources afterward.

The following people were taken in:

Lakisha Montera Watkins, age 43, of Rome, GA, charged with pimping.

Danny Williams, age 59, of Hudson, FL, charged with pandering.

Kyefahn Brittain, age 44, of Stockbridge, GA, charged with pandering.

Bobby Cannon, age 31, of McDonough, GA, charged with pandering.

Nivanshu Mahajan, age 22, of Cartersville, GA, charged with pandering.

James Hallock, age 50, of Temple, GA, charged with pandering.

James Nesta, age 51, of Davidson, NC, charged with pandering.

Brandon Treglown, age 32, of Evans, GA, charged with pandering.

Andrew Frey, age 37, of Acworth, GA, charged with pandering.

Christopher Smith, age 39, of Dallas, GA, charged with pandering.

Richie Digsby, age 51, of Lindale, GA, charged with pandering.

David Webb, age 48, of Columbus, GA, charged with pandering.

Jordyn Freeman, age 31, of Cartersville, GA, charged with Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

Aaron Sands, age 51, of Cartersville, GA, charged with Criminal Attempt at Child Molestation.

For months, officials monitored the group accused of intending to purchase or sell sex.

The investigation is expected to continue. Those with related information are urged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations & Criminal Investigation Division at 770-607-1169, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050, or the Cartersville Police Department at 770-382-2526.

All forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline, 1-866-ENDHTGA. Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7 to answer calls.