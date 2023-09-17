Man arrested after shootout with Cartersville police

article

An officer-involved shooting in Cartersville is currently under investigation.

Cartersville police say they saw a man near Highway 41 South and Market Place walking in the roadway with a gun late Sunday afternoon.

Officers say that's when the man began shooting, so they returned fire.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, and the man was taken into custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Cartersville Police Department)

His identity has not yet been revealed.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.