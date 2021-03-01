Cartersville police arrest woman accused of arson

article

Police in Cartersville have arrested a woman they said intentionally set fire to a building.

The Cartersville Police Department arrested 43-year-old Nicole Master and charged her with arson connected to a Feb. 25 fire at 32 Cassville Road.

Police said the joint investigation between the Cartersville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Cartersville Fire Department indicated Masters was the only suspect.

Police arrested 43-year-old Nicole Masters and charged her with Arson. (Photo: Cartersville Police Department)

