Officer shoots armed suspect during chase at Cartersville gas station, police say

article

Police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the shooting of a suspect by a Cartersville police officer at a local gas station Thursday morning,

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened at a Circle K on the 900 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, the incident began when multiple officers were sent to the gas station after reports of a suspect pointing a firearm at an individual.

When an officer got to the scene, police say the suspect fled on foot and began shooting at the law enforcement agent.

The officer reportedly returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Medics took the suspect to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center. Their identity and condition have not been released.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

The case has been turned over to the GBI for an independent investigation into the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.