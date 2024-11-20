Truck driver leads multi-agency high-speed chase after refusing to move from emergency lane

The Brief A semi-truck driver initiated a wild chase after ignoring a police warning to move his vehicle from an emergency lane. The situation escalated when the driver refused to provide his license, locked himself in the truck, and fled, hitting a patrol car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit. Spike strips were deployed to stop the truck, resulting in at least one shredded tire. After resisting arrest and pushing officers away, the driver was tased and arrested.



A wild chase unfolded Wednesday afternoon involving multiple law enforcement agencies and a semi-truck.

Chris Ensworth told FOX 5 Atlanta he had just gotten off his lunch break and was heading back to work when he saw the truck near the I-75 exit ramp and State Road 20 in Cartersville.

"I saw a semi stopped surrounded by at least 20 cop cars and cops had their guns drawn," said Ensworth.

It all started in Emerson. Police there said the driver of the semi was parked in the emergency lane to one of the exit ramps and was warned to move, or he'd get a ticket.

Police said the driver ignored the warning. When law enforcement came back later, and he was still there, they asked him for his license.

Officers said the driver refused, locked himself in his truck, backed into a patrol car, and drove off.

The chase was on.

Other agencies, including Cartersville Police, Bartow County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol, assisted.

Spike strips were deployed. At least one of the tires on the truck was shredded, and the vehicle finally came to a stop. But, it appeared the driver wasn't ready to give up.

"They tried to make contact with him, he wouldn't open the door, they busted out the window. He came to the door and looked like he was moving his arms around, kind of flailing his arms, he got to the door, the cops reached for him, he pushed them back and that's when they tased him," said Ensworth.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

In a video that Ensworth took, the driver could be seen sliding from the driver's seat to the ground as police moved in.

"Turned him over and cuffed him, and they quickly put him in the cop car," said Ensworth.

The driver will be booked into the Bartow County jail and will be facing numerous charges.