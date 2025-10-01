Expand / Collapse search

Carter Center to honor Jimmy Carter on 101st birthday

Published  October 1, 2025 7:34am EDT
President Jimmy Carter is being remembered on what would have been his 101st birthday. A new documentary has been released and a new stamp is being released in his honor.

    • Jimmy Carter honored on what would have been his 101st birthday
    • New Carter Center documentary highlights fight against Guinea worm
    • USPS to unveil commemorative stamp at Atlanta ceremony

ATLANTA - Georgia is honoring former President Jimmy Carter on what would have been his 101st birthday.

The Carter Center has released a new documentary, The President and the Dragon, highlighting Carter’s decades-long fight to eradicate the Guinea worm. The film is available on several streaming platforms, including Amazon.

The U.S. Postal Service is also unveiling a commemorative stamp, with a dedication ceremony planned at the Carter Center in Atlanta at 11 a.m.

