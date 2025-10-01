Carter Center to honor Jimmy Carter on 101st birthday
ATLANTA - Georgia is honoring former President Jimmy Carter on what would have been his 101st birthday.
What we know:
The Carter Center has released a new documentary, The President and the Dragon, highlighting Carter’s decades-long fight to eradicate the Guinea worm. The film is available on several streaming platforms, including Amazon.
The U.S. Postal Service is also unveiling a commemorative stamp, with a dedication ceremony planned at the Carter Center in Atlanta at 11 a.m.
