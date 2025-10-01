Carter Center to honor Jimmy Carter on 101st birthday

The Brief Jimmy Carter honored on what would have been his 101st birthday New Carter Center documentary highlights fight against Guinea worm USPS to unveil commemorative stamp at Atlanta ceremony



Georgia is honoring former President Jimmy Carter on what would have been his 101st birthday.

What we know:

The Carter Center has released a new documentary, The President and the Dragon, highlighting Carter’s decades-long fight to eradicate the Guinea worm. The film is available on several streaming platforms, including Amazon.

The U.S. Postal Service is also unveiling a commemorative stamp, with a dedication ceremony planned at the Carter Center in Atlanta at 11 a.m.

