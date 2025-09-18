Public invited to Jimmy Carter stamp ceremony on Oct. 1

article

The U.S. Postal Service will honor former President Jimmy Carter with a commemorative stamp at a dedication ceremony in Atlanta on Oct. 1.

What we know:

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the Carter Center, marking what would have been Carter’s 101st birthday. His grandson Jason Carter will be among the special guests attending the ceremony. The event is open to the public, but an RSVP is required.

What's next:

The Postal Service will officially unveil the commemorative stamp during the Oct. 1 ceremony.