Plains post office to be renamed for Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter on Wednesday

The Brief The post office building in Plains, Georgia will be renamed in honor of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter this week. The name change comes months after Georgia national lawmakers passed bills to honor the couple. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in January. A dedication ceremony will take place at the post office building on Wednesday.



The small post office in Plains will be renamed on Wednesday to honor the city's most famous residents: former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The name of the post office on Main Street will officially change to the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Post Office during a ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

In September, Georgia House Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. introduced a bill to honor the Carters. The move was seconded in the Senate by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

"Renaming the post office in Plains, Georgia, in honor of President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter is a tribute to their lifelong service," said Sen. Ossoff in December, prior to Jimmy Carter's death. "The Carters have left an indelible mark on our nation and the world. A post office named in their honor in Plains is a small but fitting tribute to their legacy."

President Joe Biden signed H.R. 9600 into law in January.

What they're saying:

The U.S. Post Office said that the renaming will honor the couple's unwavering commitment to humanitarian efforts and mental health advocacy as well as their work inspiring generations across the world with their dedication.

"This dedication ceremony will celebrate the Carters’ significant contributions to society, and the building will serve as a lasting symbol of their legacy and inspire future generations to engage in service and advocacy for those in need," the agency said in a release.

What's next:

The dedication will happen at the Plains Post Office building on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

James "Chip" Carter III,, the son of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Lillian Allethea Smith Wall, the sister of Rosalynn Carter, the postmaster general of Plains, the mayor of Plains, and ISPS officials are all expected to take part in the event.