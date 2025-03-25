New Carter mural on view at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport can now view a striking new mural honoring former President Jimmy Carter and his beloved wife, Rosalynn.

The artwork, titled "Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant, The Carters," was shared by The Carter Center on Instagram. It was created by artist Fabian Williams, known for his large-scale murals across metro Atlanta. Williams also designed the official poster for Carter’s 100th birthday celebration last year at the Fox Theatre.

The mural is located above the north baggage claim in the domestic terminal and can be seen from an upper balcony.

Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. He was also a humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize laureate. After leaving office, Carter became a global advocate for democracy, human rights, and disease eradication. He founded The Carter Center, which fights diseases, promotes fair elections, and works toward conflict resolution. He also actively supported Habitat for Humanity, helping build homes for those in need. Rosalynn Carter worked tirelessly with her husband.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were married for over 77 years until her passing in 2023. Carter passed in December 2024 at the age of 100.

