Jimmy Carter Forever stamp: USPS honoring his life and legacy

article

The Brief The USPS announced it will issue a commemorative Forever stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. The stamp is made from a 1982 painting done by Hebert E. Abrams. The stamp will be available beginning Oct. 1-- what would have been former President Carter’s 101st birthday.



Former President Jimmy Carter will receive a distinct honor from the U.S. Postal Service-- he will be featured on a Forever stamp.

What we know:

The USPS announced it will issue a commemorative Forever stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

The stamp is made from a 1982 painting done by Hebert E. Abrams. Abrams made the painting in preparation for completing Carter's official White House portrait.

As a Forever stamp, the Jimmy Carter stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

The stamp was announced at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains.

What they're saying:

"The stamp program celebrates the best in American culture, places and people, and it is difficult to consider a more fitting honoree than former President Jimmy Carter. In his support and leadership of his beloved community, state, and nation, he lent his quiet, thoughtful and deliberate energy around causes he believed in, and most certainly in his conduct and accomplishments as a former President, Jimmy Carter truly personified the best in America. I am honored to participate in the reveal of this stamp art which fully evokes his humanity," said Peter Pastre the Postal Service’s government relations and public policy vice president.

"Together we’ve had the distinct privilege of a front row seat to his life and legacy, and today’s reveal gives the world an opportunity to share his legacy with others on a daily basis," said Kim Carter Fuller, executive director of the Friends of Jimmy Carter.

What's next:

The stamp will be available beginning Oct. 1-- what would have been former President Carter’s 101st birthday.