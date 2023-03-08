Police: Men wanted for scamming Carrollton Walmart

article

Carrollton police are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local Walmart.

Investigators say on Feb. 28, the men tricked a Walmart cashier into getting a receipt without actually purchasing anything.

In total, the men were able to walk out of the store with over $2,600 worth of merchandise, officials allege

Police have not offered details about the scam, saying that they don't want to keep other criminals from learning about it.

Investigators shared two photos of the suspects taken from surveillance footage at the Walmart.

They're asking anyone who can recognize them to call the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.