Video circulating online shows Carrolton teen getting jumped in Walmart parking lot

Carrollton police are investigating a fight that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital earlier this week. The fight involving several teens in a Walmart parking lot was caught on camera.

Authorities with the Carrollton Police Department said cell phone video of the incident has made its way around social media and they are using it in their investigation. The parents of the teen who was injured told FOX 5 they plan to press charges as it’s caused their son physical and emotional pain.

"When I look in the mirror, it just, it makes me upset a little bit…I can barely even eat with the sore lip, I got, and on top of that, I have a broken cheekbone," 19-year-old Chase Attaway said.

In an interview Thursday, the recent Central High School graduate told FOX 5 he’s now reliving those moments every time he sees his reflection.

Chase Attaway, 19, says he can barely eat after a fight left him with bruises and sores on his face and a broken cheekbone. (FOX 5)

Medics rushed the teen to the hospital Tuesday night following the fight that involved several other teens.

"They bum-rushed on him as soon as it happened and they said there was another boy that kicked him in the head before they could stop it," his father James Attaway said of the incident.

Attaway told FOX 5 he filed charges with Carrollton police on behalf of his son after his nephew shared the video with him.

"I cried. I mean I’m crying right now…that’s my kid, so, I mean, I’m very upset about it. This should never happen to anybody’s kid…I don’t care who your kid is," he said.

Carrollton police have not shared details about their investigation at this time. Chase recalled the teens approaching him and his friends at a truck meet and then following them to Walmart where they were confronted again.

"Everyone that was there that was with me…we all wanted to stop the fight. We all wanted to tell them that we just wanted to talk and see what’s going on and none of them wanted to do it," Attaway explained. "They pretty much just wanted to fight. There was just no reason for that to happen."

The concerned father told FOX 5 they want the teens involved charged as adults and they’ve taken the steps to file a report with hopes it will prevent this from happening to anyone else.

"Every kid that was there with my son said they tried to talk to them and talk it out and all they were interested in was fighting my son and beating him up."

Attaway said they are planning to speak with an attorney to talk about their options on Friday. Carrollton City Police said the investigation is ongoing and the individuals involved are cooperating.