Carrollton police search for kidnapped 4-year-old

The Carrollton Police Department is searching for a man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl on Sunday morning.

Police said Rodricus Deonta Burton took 4-year-old Raven Burton at around 5 a.m. on Feb. 6 from Rodeway Inn & Suites in Carrollton.

Police said Rodricus Burton has a history of domestic violence and no legal right to custody of Raven Burton.

Rodricus Burton was last seen driving a silver Honda Accord with a Louisiana license plate: 566 FCX. Police believe he could be headed to Louisiana.

Police said anyone who sees Rodricus Burton, Raven Burton or the described car should call 911 immediately.

