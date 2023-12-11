Carrollton man convicted of 2021 murder that had no apparent motive

On Nov. 17, Camron Chase Downing, 26, of Carrollton, was found guilty of Malice Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. The Troup County Jury, presided over by the Honorable Judge Matthew Simmons, sentenced Downing to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Additionally, he received a consecutive five-year sentence for the firearm-related charge.

The tragic shooting happened on Jan. 1, 2021. At approximately 3 p.m., Downing drove down Second Avenue in LaGrange, firing his revolver at least five times into a parked vehicle occupied by Keenen Leonard. Leonard, struck by three bullets, tragically lost his life.

At the time of the shooting, Leonard was on the phone with his girlfriend, parked in the driveway of their home. The girlfriend, who heard the gunshots over the phone and from inside the house, discovered Leonard dead in the driver’s seat upon rushing outside.

The LaGrange Police Department conducted an investigation that did not establish a motive for the shooting or any connection between Downing and the victims. Downing claimed self-defense, stating that an argument ensued after he asked Leonard for directions and believed Leonard was going to shoot him. However, Leonard was unarmed, and his girlfriend did not hear any altercation.

The investigation into Downing's involvement began with witnesses reporting a red or maroon SUV near the crime scene. LPD investigators identified a matching vehicle, a red Nissan Pathfinder registered to Downing's mother, through security videos. In one video, the driver, resembling Camron Downing, was observed.

Further scrutiny into Downing's interactions with law enforcement revealed connections to a Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum revolver, a holster for the same firearm, or both. Although no shell casings were found at the crime scene, the GBI confirmed that the bullets retrieved from Leonard's body were fired from a .357 or .38 caliber firearm.

Downing initially lied about possessing the Pathfinder and being in LaGrange on the day of the murder during an interview on Jan. 5, 2021. However, when confronted with evidence to the contrary, he admitted to the shooting, citing self-defense. The GBI later confirmed that Downing's revolver was the weapon used in the crime.

The LPD's thorough investigation was acknowledged, and Downing's sentencing ensures that he will not be released from prison for the senseless crime that took Keenen Leonard from his family and loved ones.