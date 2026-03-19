Brave child’s report leads to major weapons arrest in Carroll County

The Brief A Carroll County man faces multiple charges after a brave child reported domestic violence and child cruelty to school officials. Investigators seized 35 firearms, including handguns and long guns, after the suspect allegedly held a weapon to his wife’s head. The Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services and the sheriff's office launched a joint investigation following the student's disclosure.



FOX 5 Atlanta is learning more about a Carroll County man behind allegations of domestic violence and child cruelty following a massive weapons seizure in Carrollton.

Massive weapons cache seized in Carrollton

What we know:

Carroll County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Justin D. Farri after a teen child in the home reported physical abuse to her mother and siblings to school officials. Authorities say Farris allegedly put a gun to his wife's head, leading to a deeper investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Family and Children's Services (DFCS).

During the investigation, deputies discovered a "whole lot of guns," totaling 35 firearms, including handguns and long guns. Law enforcement also found drugs in the home, leading to a charge of possession with intent to distribute against Farris.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet specified the exact types of drugs recovered during the search. It is also unclear what specific court dates have been set for Farris or if he has obtained legal representation at this time.

Experts highlight the ‘intersectionality’ of crime

What they're saying:

"We're just grateful no one was injured at any time or that a child did not get a hold of one of those weapons, and it will be more of a tragedy than it already is," said Ashley Hulsey, spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. She credited the "brave child coming forward and talking about what was going on in the home" for the break in the case.

Allen Babcock with the West Georgia Child Advocacy Center noted the complexity of such cases. "We know that when victims are experiencing one type of crime, it is statistically likely that there is some other complicating factor," Babcock said. "I think it's really important to think about the way that these incidents affect not only children, but other caregivers."

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators seized a massive cache of firearms and illegal narcotics from a home following a domestic violence investigation sparked by a DFCS referral on March 4, 2026. (Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

The backstory:

The case began when a student trusted school officials enough to disclose the problems at home. Authorities emphasized that the joint effort between the school system, law enforcement, and advocates was the key to removing the children from a dangerous environment.