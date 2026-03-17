Carroll County man arrested after children report domestic violence at school
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A Department of Family and Children Services referral led Carroll County deputies to arrest a man for aggravated assault and drug distribution following a domestic violence investigation.
Investigation begins with DFCS referral
What we know:
A child reported a domestic violence incident which happened at their home to school officials on March 4, launching a probe by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.
During forensic interviews, children told investigators their father, who is not being named in this article, routinely abused their mother and once pointed a gun at her head.
One child also disclosed being physically abused by the man.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the specific types of narcotics found in the home or the ages of the children involved.
It is currently unclear if the man has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf regarding the pending charges.
Escalating danger at a local hotel
The backstory:
To ensure their safety, the mother and children moved to a temporary hotel with help from a domestic violence shelter.
Despite not knowing her location, the man tracked the victim to the hotel and attempted to make contact.
The Bremen Police Department intervened after the victim called 911 for emergency assistance.
Justice for the victims
What's next:
The man was booked into the Carroll County Jail following his arrest.
While he already faces assault and drug charges.
He may face additional charges.
What you can do:
Anyone who knows about a domestic violence situation or if someone needs help leaving an abusive relationship should call the Georgia Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-33-HAVEN (4-2836).
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Bremen Police Department.