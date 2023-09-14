Carrollton HS quarterback Julian Lewis makes history with Sports Illustrated cover

A Georgia high school sophomore is making history as the newest person to land on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Carrollton High School quarterback Julian "Juju" Lewis is the youngest football player to ever be on the cover of the famous magazine.

Lewis' profile leads the Money Issue of the magazine, which is looking into name, image, and likeness rights and payments.

Unlike other cover stars, Lewis is not able to cash in on his NIL rights because Georgia is one of 19 states that does not permit high schoolers to profit.

The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects.

He's currently the No. 1 overall player for the class of 2026 in 247Sports ranking.