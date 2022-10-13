Carroll County woman rewarded for tip cracking church arson case

A Carroll County woman received a reward on Thursday for making a tip on an open arson case. That tip led to the court convictions of the people who burned down a historic church last year.

The hero of this story is Brenda Kairis, who received a $4,500 check from Georgia Arson Control. It was her tip to the state hotline that led to the arrest of three suspects. Each eventually would be held responsible for setting the fire that destroyed the Smith Chapel Church in Bowdon. She says she overheard Devin Smith bragging about it.

"A young man came and was friends with the people I live with, came in high and was laughing and joking, and started telling about what he did, and this was the day of the church burning down," said Kairis.

Brenda Kairis was honored by Georgia Arson Control, the fire department and sheriff's office of Carroll County on Oct. 13, 2022. (FOX 5)

The fire at the Smith Chapel Church happened on January 4, 2021. The little country church was built back in the 1800s and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The rural, remote, and old wooden structure went up fast. The fire destroyed most of the building even before firefighters arrived. It was a significant loss to the community.

"We had no leads in the case and we posted the…in cooperation with the Georgia Arson Control, we posted the reward posters for up to a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction, and out of that, Ms. Brenda came forward," said retired Coweta County Deputy Fire Chief Bud Benefield.

Devin Smith (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

From Kairis’ tip, Carroll County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Smith. He has been convicted of arson and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

"It’s good to know there are people like Ms. Brenda out there who are willing to come forward and help put arsonists in jail to help make our community safer. Thank you, Ms. Brenda," said Ken LeCroy, Georgia Arson Control.

To learn more about Georgia Arson Control, its active investigations, and how to report a tip, visit georgiaarsoncontrol.org.