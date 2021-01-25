Two teens and an adult arrested in church arson fire

Carroll County authorities credit FOX 5 viewers with helping to crack the case of an arson that destroyed an historic church this month.

Carroll County deputies have arrested three people, including a 16-year-old for the fire that destroyed the Smith Chapel Church this month after tips made to the Georgia Arson Control Hotline following our story.

Suspects arrested in arson of Carroll County church

We’ve learned that sheriff's investigators believe the suspects had lit fire to church hymnals after breaking into the historic church to stay warm.

Under arrest for second degree arson are 33-year-old Frederick "Devin" Smith and 18-year-old Monica Marie Burnett. Also charged is an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile. Smith Chapel Church was built in the 1850s and was recently restored by its current owner.

Smith Chapel Chruch

After the fire, only one wall was left standing. Investigators say tips to the state arson control hotline lead them to the identities of the three suspects.

Because the tips that led to the arrest came through the state arson control hotline, there is a $10,000 reward for the information that led to the arrests.