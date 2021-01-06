Arson suspected in historic Carroll County church fire

article

A historic Carroll County church is destroyed by what fire investigators say is a suspected case of arson. Smith Chapel Church in Bowden dates back to the 1800s.

Fire investigators say they’ve ruled out the normal causes of such devastating fires. They say there was no electricity at church. No gas service either. No lightning strike. But they say recently there has been concerning activity - vandalism.

According to the website Historical Rural Churches, the small country church dates back to 1850. Once a Methodist church, it’s now owned privately and was recently restored.

Photo courtesy of Historical Rural Churches and photographer Andy Sarge

On Monday, investigators say the fire broke out and raced through the old church. It left only one wall standing.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you have information that can help in the case call the State Arson Control Headline. The number is 1-800-282-5804.

Arson Control hotline 1-800-282-5804

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.