Deputies searching for suspects in burning of historic Georgia church

Deputies are searching for suspects connected to a fire at a Carroll County church Monday.

Officials with the Caroll County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Smith Chapel Church in Bowdon, Georgia Monday afternoon after reports of a fire.

When they got to the scene, officials found the historic building engulfed in flames.

Investigators believe at this time that the fire was intentionally set.

Deputies are asking anyone who was in the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to contact investigators with any information that can help.

If you know anything that could assist in the investigation, please call 770-830-5916.

