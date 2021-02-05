Carroll County substitute teacher arrested on more than a dozen counts of child molestation

article

A substitute teacher in Carroll County was arrested on multiple counts of child molestation on Friday after being notified by school officials at Mt. Zion Elementary School.

Amelia Resller, 30, has been charged with at least 19 counts of child molestation following an investigation.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said investigators uncovered Resller "engaged in indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children"

The sheriff’s office released the following statement regarding the incident:

"We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as we were contacted immediately following the allegations and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation."

Details about the exact accusations against Resller have not been released.

It was not immediately clear how long Resller has been a substitute teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School or within the Carroll County School District.

She was booked into the Carroll County jail.

