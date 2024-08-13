Carroll County sheriff warns of scam involving Bitcoin transfers

article

Carroll County deputies are warning residents about a scam using Bitcoin.

Officials say they've received a large number of reports involving Bitcoin transfers.

According to deputies, scammers are identifying themselves as financial institutions and pretending that their victim's accounts have been compromised.

The scammers then instruct their victims to remove money from their accounts and deposit the cash into Bitcoin machines.

Investigators say the scammers are using calling apps to disguise their identities.

"It is very difficult for Law Enforcement to track down these criminals, and often times they are in other states or even countries," the Carroll County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies say if you're suspicious, you should reach out to law enforcement and your bank before making any transfers.