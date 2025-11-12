Carroll County man sentenced to 125 years for trying to kill deputies

article

The Brief Brenton Dale Chase was sentenced to 125 years in prison without parole for trying to kill two deputies. Chase fired a shotgun at Carroll County deputies during a 2024 pursuit involving a stolen Dodge Ram. District Attorney Sarah Stimac Japour praised multiple agencies for their coordination and law enforcement’s bravery during the case.



A Carroll County man who tried to kill two deputies and rammed a police vehicle with a stolen truck will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

What we know:

Brenton Dale Chase was sentenced Wednesday to 125 years in prison without parole after being convicted of multiple violent felonies, including two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

The backstory:

According to the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office, the case stemmed from an Aug. 22, 2024, chase that began when Chase, driving a stolen Dodge Ram, tried to strike a Whitesburg Police Department vehicle driven by Chief Keith Creel. A pursuit followed, and deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office joined the search. Prosecutors said Chase fired a shotgun at two deputies inside their patrol cars but missed.

Law enforcement officials swarm the area of Old Jones Road and Acorn Creek Road in Whitesburg searching for a man who fired at deputies on Aug. 22, 2024. (FOX 5)

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including the Carrollton Police Department, later found Chase nearby and gave him life-saving aid after he overdosed on methamphetamine.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Sarah Stimac Japour said Chase was found guilty on September 26, 2025, of several charges, including fleeing and attempting to elude, interference with government property, criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The investigation was led by Sgt. Tyler North with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Zach Balty and Senior Assistant District Attorney Jared Parrish.

"We commend Chief Keith Creel, Sgt. Carson Cornell, and Deputy George McLain for their courageous efforts not only on the evening of August 22, 2024, but also on the witness stand when they communicated to the jury what they faced that night," the release stated.

Officials said the case highlighted strong coordination among local law enforcement agencies. "This case serves as another example of the coordination and assistance between multiple agencies in Carroll County who work tirelessly every single day to protect our community," the statement continued.

What's next:

Chase was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger to serve his 125-year term in the Georgia Department of Corrections without parole eligibility.