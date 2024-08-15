Carroll County man arrested for raping elderly family member

article

An 81-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a family member at her home in Carrollton early on Aug. 5. Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident after the victim’s relative brought her to Tanner Carrollton Emergency Department.

According to the relative, she was awakened during the night by what she initially believed to be the elderly family member falling. The relative says she went to check on the older person and discovered the victim's bedroom door was locked. She could hear noises coming from inside the room.

After approximately five minutes of trying to gain entry, William Robertson, opened the door, sweating profusely, according to the relative. When questioned, William claimed he was trying to help find the television remote. He then left the room, went downstairs, and began drinking alcohol.

The elderly relative, who was partially clothed and bleeding, claimed that William had raped her. Medical staff at Tanner Carrollton Emergency Department later confirmed that the injuries were consistent with rape or sexual trauma.

Deputies responded to the residence but found that William was not on the scene. A search of the area, conducted with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol, led to William being found hiding beneath the back porch of a vacant residence nearby.

William Robertson has been charged with rape, incest, and exploitation of an elder. He is currently in custody as the investigation continues.