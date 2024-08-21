Wife of Carroll County investigator shot while serving search warrant says God 'is in control'

The wife of a Carroll County sheriff's investigator who was shot and critically wounded while serving a search warrant is thanking community members for keeping her husband in their prayers.

The Brief Carroll County Investigator Taylor Bristow was helping GBI execute a search warrant on Tuesday Bristow was reportedly shot in the face by the suspect. He went in for emergency surgery and has been in the ICU ever since. This is the first time his wife, Lyssa Bristow, has spoken. This was the second shooting of a Georgia law enforcement officer in less than a week.



Carroll County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey told FOX 5 Atlanta that Bristow was in the area of Don Rich Drive in Carrollton Tuesday assisting with the execution of a "children sexual exploitation search warrant."

That's when a gunman opened fire, striking the deputy who had been with the sheriff's office for around six years.

Bristow was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery.

The suspected gunman was later found dead. The sheriff's office maintains that none of their officers fired their weapons during the encounter.

On Tuesday evening, Bristow made it out of surgery and was transported to the hospital's intensive care unit where has been recovering ever since.

The statement from Lyssa Bristow reads:

"We see everything and we feel everything. The love, the prayers, the thoughts, the well wishes.

"We are fighting the good fight and APPRECIATE every little and big thing. It’s does not go without notice.

"I love you all and my words will never be able to form a true statement of what I feel inside. My heart is in a thousand pieces right now and I wish I had good news and a true update but we are not out of the woods yet and we need all the love, prayers and well wishes to continue! God is good and he is in control!"

Taylor Bristow (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

How to help Carroll County Investigator Bristow, family

West Georgia First Responders and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office have organized a donation site for Bristow's family.

"We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has reached out, brought food, and offered assistance to the family and to those who work alongside Investigator Bristow," a spokesperson said. "Your generosity and support mean more than words can express."

The sheriff has also asked the public to "please respect the family’s privacy at this time."