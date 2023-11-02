'Dangerous' fugitive caught in Carroll County, sheriff's office says

article

Authorities say a "dangerous" man wanted for multiple felonies in Carroll County has been arrested after a months-long search.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Andrew "Andy" Floyd Acklin being taken into custody on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Acklins ran from officers during a chase on Sept. 25. Law enforcement flooded the area of the 3800 block of NE Hickory Level Road, but were not able to find him.

Thursday, the US Marshal Service, Carroll County Property Unit, and the ACE Unit. Were able to catch up with him.

He will be booked into the Carroll County Jail.

He was charged wtih aggravated assault, battery, reckless driving, aggrevated driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, felony theft by taking, and probation violation.