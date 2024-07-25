Carlee Russell: Alabama woman breaks silence year after faking kidnapping

Carlee Russell, the Alabama nursing student who captivated the nation by faking her kidnapping, is speaking out for the first time since pleading guilty earlier this year.

"I wasn’t going to make a birthday post but I would be remiss not to publicly acknowledge the goodness God has shown to me," Russell wrote on Instagram on Monday. "He not only allowed me to see another year but He changed the trajectory of my life from the negative place I was in this time last year."

In March, Russell pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts for filing a false police report in connection with the kidnapping hoax.

A judge sentenced her to 12 months of probation, 100 hours of community service, and continued mental health counseling.

In her birthday post, Russell thanked those close to her for their support during the past months.

"To those who have been there for me, your kindness and support have meant the world to me," she wrote. "Whether it was a text, call, direct message on social media, post, prayer, thoughtful gift, or words of encouragement, nothing was too little and each helped me to fight to live another day. Thank you sincerely for helping me find the light in the darkest of moments."

Russell then acknowledged that she still had more challenges to face, writing, "The work is not finished yet."

"As I step into this next year of life, I am filled with hope and optimism toward continuing to overcome challenges, cherishing those who cherish me, and embracing the future and God’s plan for my life with an open heart and mind," she wrote.

Carlee Russell's disappearance

Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell, who was 25 at the time, captivated the nation for two days after she seemingly vanished.

Russell made the call to 911 on the evening of July 13, 2023, and then spoke to a family member, saying that she saw a young child walking on the side of Interstate 459 South near Mile Market 11 in Hoover, Alabama, which is located just outside of Birmingham. She told the family member she was pulling over to check on the child.

While the line remained open, Russell never returned to the phone.

When officers arrived at the location, they found Russell's red Mercedes still running along the interstate, but they were unable to find her or a child in the area.

Officers found her car door open and her wig, hat, and cell phone.

No children had been reported missing in the area and no one was found at the scene.

Where was Carlee Russell?

Investigators believe Russell got off work around 8:20 p.m. from a business at The Summit in Birmingham, picked up food and then drove towards Hoover, where she lives with her parents.

The day she disappeared, Russell went to Harpersville, where officials say she briefly interacted with members of the city's police department.

Russell would return home around 10:45 p.m. on July 15, 2023. She would tell the police she had been abducted and forced into a vehicle.

Police quickly cast doubt on Russell’s story. Her attorney issued a statement through police acknowledging there was no kidnapping and that she never saw a toddler. In the statement, Russell apologized to law enforcement and the volunteers who searched for her.

Where Russell was during her 49-hour disappearance still has not been made completely public.

