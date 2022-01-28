Carjacking suspect caught after chase in Clayton County

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers have arrested a suspect in a carjacking and armed robbery after a chase through Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department says Ei'rk Boykin approached his victim on Jan. 25 and asked for a ride to Atlanta. During the conversation, officials say Boykin pointed a gun at his victim.

The victim was able to get away and call police, who responded to the 6300 block of Tara Boulevard and found Boykin in the area.

When the officer approached the suspect, he began to run across Tara Boulevard. Police say Boykin reached into his waistband, pulled out a gun, and tried to point it at the officer.

The officer pointed his own weapon at Boykin, who dropped his gun and ran into an abandoned property nearby. That's where he was apprehended and taken into custody.

Boykin is charged with carjacking, armed robbery, terroristic threats and acts, entering automobile, weapon carry concealed, and obstruction of an officer.

