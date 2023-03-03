Caregiver charged with neglect after woman found dead inside Forest Park home

A certified nursing assistant faces neglect charges after investigators say the woman she was hired to care after was found dead in her home on Thursday.

Forest Park police officers were performing a welfare check at Carolyn Hunter's home, located in the 4400 block of Beecher Street, around noon Thursday, when they discovered the woman's body inside.

Amanda McClure, who is a CNA, was arrested hours later and charged with neglect in connection with Hunter's death.

"We found out that she was under a home care program where she was assigned to a CNA named Ms. Amanda McClure. She confessed to neglect of Ms. Hunter and was taken into custody," said Forest Park Police Sgt. Raquelle Cantrell.

Police said McClure told investigators she was supposed to care for Hunter, who was in a wheelchair, five days a week.

"She said she was not there during those times to care for her, being that was her job description," Sgt. Cantrell said. "That's when she stated she neglected Ms. Hunter."

McClure was employed by Epiphany Healthcare.

No one at the Tucker office would comment on the case.

Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine how Hunter died and if McClure will face additional charges.