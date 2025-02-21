Career expo highlights need for construction workers in Georgia
ATLANTA - With a growing shortage of skilled workers across Georgia, industry leaders are working to raise awareness about career opportunities in construction.
The Construction Ready 2025 Career Expo was held this week at the Georgia World Congress Center, providing hands-on learning experiences for more than 9,000 students.
A recent report shows that Georgia needs approximately 10,000 new construction workers to meet demand.
Organizers say the expo aims to address the labor shortage by introducing young people to careers in construction, an industry offering strong job prospects and competitive wages.
"This event is all about making young people aware—not just to help our worker shortage, but also to show them the different opportunities available," an organizer said. "There’s great money to be made in the construction industry."
The labor gap continues to widen as the number of retiring construction workers surpasses those entering the workforce. Events like the career expo are seen as a key part of the solution, helping connect the next generation with in-demand skilled trade jobs.