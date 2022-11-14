Car thief arrested after returning to scene of crime, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police say they caught a car thief who came back to the scene of the crime shortly after committing the act.

Brian Middlebrooks was charged with auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana, and obstruction.

Officers were called out to the 900 block of Howell Mill Road NW near 9th Street NW on Nov. 7. Police say a man reported his car was stolen from a parking deck after he left it running.

Investigators were able to access the surveillance video quickly and saw the man walk up, stand nearby for a few minutes before getting inside, and driving off.

While police were at the scene, that same suspect returned the stolen car, attempting to park it.

Officers recognized the man from his clothing. When they tried to approach the man, he drove off again, police said.

Officers were able to catch up to Middlebrooks a few minutes later. He was taken into custody and eventually booked into the Fulton County Jail.