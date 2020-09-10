Car crashes during police chase leaving three dead

A deadly car crash during a police pursuit in Newton County left three people dead, authorities confirmed.

Newton County Sheriff's deputies were called to a neighborhood on Fairview Road on Septemeber 7 around 2:24 a.m. When deputies arrived, suspects who were attempting to break into cars, drove off.

Deputies then began chasing the suspects. At some point during the pursuit, the suspects' vehicle crashed and caught on fire near Jack Neely Road and Fairview Road.

All three people inside the suspects' vehicle died, investigators confirmed Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.