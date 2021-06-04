Car crash starts massive fire at NE Atlanta shopping center

Crews are battling a massive fire at a northeast Atlanta shopping center that witnesses say started with a car crash.

Around 6 a.m. fire crews were able to finish an aerial attack, trying to remove all the hotspots at the shopping center near the inspection of Cheshire Bridge Road and Piedmont Road.

The damage from the fire is extensive, destroying multiple stores in the area before firefighters were able to douse the flames.

Officials told FOX 5 that the fire started when a vehicle crashed into one of the businesses in the shopping center. FOX 5 cameras found the car still in the burned wreckage of the building.

The driver of the car was able to get out and was transported to a local hospital. Officials have not yet released the driver's identity or condition at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

The fire caused major delays on Cheshire Bridge Road and Piedmont Road. Officials advise drivers to expect delays and plan alternate routes.

