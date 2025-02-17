Car break-ins plague West Midtown gated garage, damaging dozens of cars

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating dozens of car break-ins at an apartment complex in West Midtown. Police say the thieves managed to get inside the gated parking garage—hitting anywhere from 20 to 30 cars, according to residents. A window replacement technician says he had multiple appointments scheduled at the complex on Monday.



Dozens of West Midtown residents woke up to find their car windows smashed and glass scattered throughout the parking garage of their apartment complex Monday morning. Now, Atlanta police are investigating the series of break-ins.

What we know:

APD officials say officers responded to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins at the Millworks Apartment complex on Emery St early Monday.

Investigators say thieves managed to get inside the complex’s gated parking garage overnight.

Dozens of residents there reported their car windows had been busted. Police left notices on the windshields of some cars that were hit.

What they're saying:

Window Repair Technician Clifton Reid tells Fox 5 it was a busy Monday for him as he received several calls from residents at the complex.

He says he could tell it was a frustrating ordeal for those who paid out of pocket to get multiple windows fixed.

"I had one customer who this was his second time being broken into in a month, so they was kind of frustrated," Reid said.

Resident J Brown tells Fox 5 his car was spared this time, but he knows that frustration well.

He says crooks broke into his car while it was parked in the garage last August.

"It’s definitely an ongoing thing and it’s ridiculous," he said.

It’s one of a few reasons, Brown says he is preparing to move next month.

The other side:

FOX 5 has reached out to Millworks Apartment management to find out what effort, if any, has been made to increase security on the property. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Our crew did see security officers doing patrols around the parking garage on Monday night.

What we don't know:

The exact number of cars broken into at the complex is unknown, though some residents say they believe it was at least 30. Our crew counted more than 20.

Atlanta Police have not identified the suspects. It’s also unclear what was taken from the cars. If you have any information, give detectives a call.