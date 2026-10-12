Car break-ins led Smyrna police to a wanted murder suspect

The Brief Smyrna police captured 19-year-old Trey Webb last Thursday while responding to a report of car break-ins on Spring Road. Webb was wanted in connection with a July 31 shooting on Atlanta Road that left a young man dead in a crashed car. Investigators are now searching for a second man seen in new photos who may have ties to Webb and information about the murder.



Smyrna police have arrested a 19-year-old murder suspect who had been on the run since late July after catching him allegedly breaking into cars at an apartment complex.

Smyrna police murder arrest

What we know:

Officers originally responded to a reported car accident on Atlanta Road in late July, where they found a young man dead from a gunshot wound in the driver's seat.

Within days of the shooting, investigators identified 19-year-old Trey Webb as the suspect and secured an arrest warrant for him on July 31.

The search for Webb ended last Thursday when police responded to a call about two men breaking into vehicles at a complex on Spring Road.

Both men ran from the scene, but officers caught Webb in nearby woods and served his outstanding murder warrant.

Search for additional suspect

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim who was shot in July, though investigators said his family expressed relief after learning of Webb's arrest.

Authorities have not identified the second man who fled from the Spring Road break-ins, nor have they confirmed if he is the same person shown in newly released surveillance photos. Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt noted that evidence suggests another individual was present during the July murder scene who may hold vital information.

Police seek public assistance

What's next:

Smyrna police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the newly released photos or details about the July shooting to contact investigators.