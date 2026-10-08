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Smyrna police answer car break-in call, catch wanted murder suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Smyrna
Published October 8, 2026 9:33 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 9:33 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A man on the run for a deadly summer shooting was arrested after Smyrna police allegedly caught him breaking into parked cars Thursday.
    • Trey Webb was wanted in connection with a July 28 shooting on Atlanta Road, where officers found a man shot inside a crashed car.
    • Police arrived within three minutes of the break-in report and recognized Webb as a suspect on the run since July.

SMYRNA, Ga. - A call about car break-ins on Thursday led Smyrna police to a murder suspect who had been on the run since July.

What we know:

Smyrna police responded to the 1800 block of Spring Road on Thursday after someone reported two people breaking into parked cars. Police arrived within three minutes and caught two men in the act.

One of the men was Trey Webb, a suspect police had been looking for since late July.

Webb was wanted in connection with a shooting on Atlanta Road. On July 28, officers called to a car crash found a man shot inside the vehicle. Investigators identified Webb as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest three days later, but Webb had been on the run until Thursday.

Along with his murder warrant, Webb faces new charges for allegedly breaking into cars.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the person killed in the July shooting.

It is unclear if the second person seen breaking into cars was arrested or charged alongside Webb.

Investigators have not said what led to the July shooting.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official news release from the Smyrna Police Department.

SmyrnaCrime and Public SafetyNews