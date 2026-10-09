Smyrna murder investigation: Police search for man seen with suspect

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The Brief Smyrna police are asking for help identifying a young man seen with 19-year-old murder suspect Trey Webb before and after a deadly July shooting. Webb was arrested Thursday after officers caught him allegedly breaking into cars on Spring Road. Detectives believe the unidentified person has key information about the murder investigation.



Smyrna police are asking for the public's help to identify a person seen with a murder suspect before and after a deadly summer shooting.

What we know:

On July 28, officers called to a car crash found a man shot inside the vehicle.

Investigators identified Trey Webb as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest three days later.

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Webb remained on the run until Thursday, when officers arrested him while responding to a report of car break-ins in the 1800 block of Spring Road.

Police released images of a young man who was with Webb both before and after the July 28 shooting. Detectives said the person has not been identified, but they believe he has information regarding the case.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim from the July shooting or details about what led to the gunfire.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to contact Detective Eric Schum at 678-631-5416 or by email at eschum@smyrnaga.gov.

Tips can also be left with the Smyrna Police Department main line at 770-434-9481.