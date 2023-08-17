Car break-in suspect, turns into a home invasion suspect: Sheriff

Car break-ins seem all too common nowadays, but in Fayette County, a recent incident turned bizarre after the man, who investigators named as the armed suspect in the case, walked into an unlocked home, stole belongings, and then used the bathroom.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb says a quick response from his deputies and an active neighborhood watch program in the Stillbrook Estates subdivision led to the quick capture of Jayziah Jones of Riverdale.

The sheriff says motion sensors and doorbells cameras started waking up residents around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. There were multiple calls to 911 and the surveillance video showed an armed man in driveways of numerous houses entering unlocked parked cars.

When he found a house unlocked too, the sheriff says Jones went from thief to home invader, taking a wallet and cologne and making himself at home.

The sheriff says Jones drove a stolen Kia to the neighborhood. He says the gun was stolen too. He says Jones fled the home but was tracked by a Fayetteville K-9 and was arrested.

Jones face multiple charges including six counts of entering auto, burglary and home invasion.

He was booked into the Fayette County Jail.