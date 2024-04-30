Canton man sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape of young girl

article

A Canton man will spend decades in prison after he admitted in court to raping an underage girl multiple times.

On April 17, 43-year-old Jeremy Lenard Varner pleaded guilty to three counts of rape.

Officials say the charges stem from an investigation that began on Nov. 8, 2018. According to evidence provided in court, the young girl told a relative that Varner had raped her multiple times in her bedroom.

After a forensic interview, Cherokee County deputies arrested and charged Varner.

"This defendant was known to the child and her family, and he used this access to engage in sexual acts with an innocent little girl, raping her in her own bedroom," said Assistant District Attorney Alana J. Driscoll. "When this brave girl finally had the courage to tell her family what had occurred, they immediately called law enforcement."

Following his plea hearing, a Superior Court judge sentenced Varner to 25 years to serve in prison without the possibility of parole and life on probation subject to sex offender conditions.