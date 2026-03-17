Bartow County deputy involved in shooting along Canton Highway at I-75

A Bartow County deputy was involved in a shooting along Canton Highway, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

What we know:

Few details have been released about the shooting, but a massive law enforcement presence was reported under and around the Interstate 75 overpass.

All lanes of Canton Highway are closed at I-75 due to the incident. The Georgia Department of Transportation reports the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Exit ramps along I-75 also have lane closures, and authorities urge drivers to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

A spokesperson for the GBI says they are investigating, but did not offer further comment at this time.

The exact nature of the police activity was not immediately known.