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Breaking News

Bartow County deputy involved in shooting along Canton Highway at I-75

By
Updated  March 17, 2026 4:11pm EDT
Bartow County
FOX 5 Atlanta

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A Bartow County deputy was involved in a shooting along Canton Highway, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

What we know:

 Few details have been released about the shooting, but a massive law enforcement presence was reported under and around the Interstate 75 overpass.

All lanes of Canton Highway are closed at I-75 due to the incident. The Georgia Department of Transportation reports the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Exit ramps along I-75 also have lane closures, and authorities urge drivers to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

A spokesperson for the GBI says they are investigating, but did not offer further comment at this time.

The exact nature of the police activity was not immediately known.

The Source: The details in this article come from the Georgia Department of Transportation. This article has been updated to include details from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

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