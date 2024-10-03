SWAT presence, police lockdown at Candler Village Apartments

In brief: Heavy police and SWAT activity at Candler Village Apartments. Candler Road area locked down; police seek surrender via megaphone. Police use tear gas; residents blocked from homes.



A significant police presence, including SWAT teams, was reported late Tuesday night at the Candler Village Apartments in DeKalb County.

FOX 5 spotted police blocking off streets and taping off areas near the 2400 block of Candler Road, where the apartments are located. Officers called over megaphones for an individual to exit a residence with their hands up.

FOX 5 crews also spotted police deploying tear gas.

The DeKalb County SWAT team surrounds an apartment building off Candler Road on Oct. 2, 2024.

Residents in the area have been unable to return to their homes due to the police activity, and authorities have provided limited information to the public.

It was not immediately clear how the situation started or who was the target of the SWAT team’s attention.

This story is breaking.