Video: Georgia deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car

A deputy in south Georgia is being praised for his heroic actions after saving the life of a driver who was caught in a burning car.

On July 1, Candler County Sgt. Ashley Taylor was flagged over by pedestrians reporting a crash on Highway 46.

Footage from Taylor's body camera showed the deputy running through the woods and pushing through the brush to find the crashed car. The vehicle was covered in smoke and the back was on fire.

Using his baton, Taylor broke open the car's window and pulled the woman to safety.

"Get out! The car's on fire! Get out," Taylor is heard in the footage shouting. "I'm here to help you."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Candler County Sheriff's Office)

In the footage, a passing motorist runs up as Taylor frantically checks the rest of the vehicle for anyone still inside.

Officials say Taylor's swift actions possibly saved the driver's life - getting them out of a dangerous situation before it escalated into something even worse.

The Candler County Sheriff's Office has now commended Taylor for his quick thinking.