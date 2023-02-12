Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say

article

Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January.

Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

Anyone who has seen her since or may know something about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit can also be reached at 404-546-2494.