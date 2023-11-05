Woman hit by multiple vehicles hospitalized in critical condition
ATLANTA - A woman is fighting to recover at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by multiple cars in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning.
Police say the incident happened at around 1 a.m. near a seafood restaurant located at 4517 Campbellton Road.
Only one driver stayed at the scene while the woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say they're working to identify the rest of the drivers involved.
This investigation remains ongoing.