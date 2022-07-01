Crash near Florida line closes I-95 for most of Friday night

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A fiery crash involving a tractor trailer has shut down all of Interstate 95 in Camden County for most of the evening Friday.

It happened around 3 p.m. less than a mile from the Georgia-Florida line. Initial reports indicate a tractor trailer caught fire during the crash and at least one vehicle rolled over as a result of the wreck.

Officials report multiple people became trapped in their vehicles due to the crash.

Multiple sources are reporting at least one fatality and about a dozen injuries. Some patients reportedly were being flown to hospitals in Jacksonville.

Northbound traffic coming from Florida is being diverted onto U.S. 17 in Nassau County. Southbound traffic is being directed off at exit 3, E. Kings Avenue to U.S. 17.

This is the third fiery crash involving a tractor trailer in two days. Interstate 75 in Bartow County was shut down and had to be repaved after a chain-reaction crash. One of the tractor trailers caught fire, damaging the roadway.

Friday morning, a tractor trailer caught fire after a wreck along Interstate 285 and Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.

Both incidents have since been resolved.