I-75 South shut down in Bartow County after fiery chain-reaction crash

A chain-reaction crash involving multiple tractor-trailers has shut down Interstate 75 south on one of the busy travel days of the summer. The interstate is expected to be closed through Friday morning.

The crash happened around noon Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Highway 411 overpass as traffic was slowing. The Georgia State Patrol said a tractor-trailer crashed into the truck in front of it, causing a domino effect. Troopers said the first tractor trailer caught fire and veered into another lane, striking a box truck which crashed into a car.

The driver of the first tractor trailer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another driver was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Wellstar.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the fire damaged the road surface. It will be working to clear the crash and repave the highway. Officials said it should be complete by Friday morning.

GDOT is directing traffic off the highway at the Cassville-White Road, exit 293. Drivers can then turn on Canton Highway off Highway 411 to get back on I-75 southbound.