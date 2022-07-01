Massive semi-trailer truck fire shuts down multiple lanes of I-285

article

A fiery crash involving a semi-trailer truck has shut down multiple lanes of Interstate 285 early Friday morning.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras caught major flames coming from the truck, which was located by the Rainbow Drive exit close to Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.

The crash has blocked at least two of the right lanes on the northbound side of the interstate. At this time, traffic is still able to pass the wreck by using the leftmost lanes.

Officials have not said what led to the fire or the condition of the driver of the truck.

Drivers should expect major delays and plan alternate routes around the wreck while crews work to extinguish the blaze.